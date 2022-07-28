Aaron Rodgers Reveals Main Motivator: NFL Fans React

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers signed a three-year contract extension with the Green Bay Packers this offseason, but he knows the end of his career is closer than it appears.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked where he gets his motivation from. At this stage in his career, the reigning MVP tapes into his passion for the game.

“Love, probably,” Rodgers said. “Just tapping into the love of this game, love of my teammates. You know, that’s what gets me up in the morning, coming in here and loving what I do. And having that gratitude for this opportunity, because at some point, the ride’s gonna be over. So enjoying every step of the way. Obviously, you know, we wanna win a Super Bowl. And individual accolades are great. But being in present in the moment I think is really important, especially for an older player, because each moment is just a little bit more special.”

While this was a heartfelt response from Rodgers, it seems like NFL fans are having a hard time believing him.

Rodgers has become a really polarizing figure over the past few years.

On one hand, some fans love how outspoken Rodgers is with just about anything. On the other hand, there are people who believe he's very vocal because he likes attention.

Regardless of what the truth is here, the reality is the Packers will be considered an NFC contender this fall because they have Rodgers under center.

With so much uncertainty surrounding Rodgers' career, NFL fans should try to enjoy watching No. 12 while he's still around.