Aaron Rodgers Names His Next ‘Challenge’ After Getting Engaged

Aaron Rodgers shocked the sports world when he announced that he’s engaged to Shailene Woodley. The timing of his announcement was quite interesting, as he shared the big news during his NFL MVP acceptance speech.

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments,” Rodgers said during his acceptance speech. “180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career.”

E! News recently shared a few details on Rodgers’ relationship with Woodley. Apparently the future Hall of Famer’s friends thought it was just a “casual thing,” but obviously he felt it was the right time to get engaged.

So what’s next for Rodgers now that he’s engaged? The Green Bay Packers quarterback admit that being a father will be the next challenge of his life during an Instagram Live conversation with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare.

“Well, I think the next great challenge will be being a father,” Rodgers said. ” I’m in in the age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own. Maybe not in the immediate future, but it’s definitely something I really look forward to.”

Rodgers admitted that he’s thought about becoming a father before.

“I’ll look forward to taking care of another life at some point. I think it’s gonna be so fun. I’ve dreamt about what that will be like, I’m really excited about that chapter whenever that comes.”

While there’s no timeline for when Rodgers will become a father, it’s still awesome to hear him open up about his personal life.