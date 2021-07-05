The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals What He’s Been Working On This Offseason

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Philadelphia.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates following a touchdown completion to Robert Tonyan #85(not pictured) during the second quarter of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Over the last few months, Aaron Rodgers has been the biggest topic of conversation in NFL media.

Ever since ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in late April that Rodgers is unhappy and wants to leave the Packers, there’s been widespread speculation about what his future holds. The three-time MVP skipped OTAs and mandatory minicamp in June, and we’ll see in a couple of weeks if he makes it to training camp.

In the meantime, Rodgers is preparing to play in Capital One’s The Match golf event tomorrow, teaming up with Bryson DeChambeau against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Rodgers spoke with the media this afternoon ahead of the competition.

In response to a question about his offseason, Rodgers seemed to cryptically refer to all the chatter about his situation before revealing that he’s been focused on his mental health and positivity.

It seems obvious by now that Rodgers will not comment on any of the nitty gritty details regarding his relationship with the Packers. He’s content to let the media and general public debate about that among themselves.

Green Bay is in no rush to trade the reigning league MVP, as he is still under contract. How the next month and a half unfolds will likely indicate what the solution will be for both parties.


