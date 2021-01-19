Aaron Rodgers Reveals The Last Time He Played On Defense

One of the biggest games of Aaron Rodgers’ NFL career is only a few days away, but the future Hall of Famer appears to be pretty loose heading into this weekend.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers jokingly talked about how his matchup with Tom Brady this weekend makes it seem as if they’ll be directly against each other when that really isn’t the case.

While opening up about this matchup, Rodgers revealed the last time he played on the defensive side of the football.

“Last time I played any type of defensive I was a junior and we got to scrimmage against the JV team, so sophomores against the juniors,” Rodgers said. “Man, I felt really good about myself. I was lighting these boys up playing middle linebacker.”

It's @AaronRodgers12 vs @TomBrady! But not really because they play the same position & aren't on the field at the same time… Unless they both line up on defense… "You bring up an interesting point.. Haven't played a guy that old at Safety in a while"

Rodgers also took a shot at A.J. Hawk, his former teammate, saying “I felt like A.J. playing eight-man football in Centerville.”

It’s oddly impressive to see Rodgers this laid-back despite the fact that he’s just a few days away from taking on Brady with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Though it’s been roughly a decade since the Packers made it to the Super Bowl, the franchise could find its way back to the big game this weekend if Rodgers continues to play at an elite level.