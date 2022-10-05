Aaron Rodgers Reveals What Might Make Him Play Longer

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has said he doesn't expect to play until he's 45 like Tom Brady, but the reigning back-to-back MVP probably has a couple of years left.

On Wednesday, Rodgers provided a very interesting answer when asked if the presence of rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson might make him stick around longer.

After mentioning multiple factors that he will consider, Rodgers added that "seeing the development of those guys can't help but be a part of the decision," according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

The Packers are 3-1, but their offense has yet to click on all cylinders. Green Bay is averaging just 18.8 points per game, which is 21st in the league.

Doubs, a fourth-round rookie, has been a major bright spot through. The University of Nevada product leads the team in receptions (19) and receiving yards (184) and is tied with Allen Lazard for the most receiving touchdowns with two.

Watson was the higher pick of the two, coming off the board in the second round. He's started slower, partially due to injury, but has registered six receptions for 51 yards and scored a rushing touchdown against the New England Patriots last week.

The Packers will face the 3-1 New York Giants in London on Sunday.