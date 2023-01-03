Aaron Rodgers Reveals What's Behind The Late-Season Surge

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Appearing dead in the water after a 4-8 start, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have risen to the tune of a four-game winning streak.

Incredibly, the Packers now control their own destiny heading into the regular season finale: beat the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field and they'll lock up the final playoff berth in the NFC.

There are multiple reasons why Green Bay has surged lately. Rodgers, who said he did not think the season was over before this streak, has an interesting explanation for his team's run of late.

"I had faith, much like at 4-6 I think in '16," Rodgers said following Sunday's win over Minnesota, via NFL.com. "Sometimes you've got to fool yourself a little bit into believing a little bit more. But I definitely had faith I was going to go down scrapping, for sure.

"I do believe in the power of manifestation and I do believe in momentum and I believe very strongly in the force of the mind. And when you start to believe something strongly, some miraculous things can happen."

That's a very Aaron Rodgers take on a late season playoff run.

We'll see if the Packers can keep their momentum going and manifest one more victory when they host the Lions this Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.