Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why He Wants To Play On Sunday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Green Bay Packers easily dispatched the Minnesota Vikings – who were without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins.

With the win, the Packers locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Next weekend, the Packers will face off against the Detroit Lions with very little to play for.

Despite the insignificance of the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it abundantly clear he plans to play against the Lions. Why? Well, according to Rodgers, he wants Green Bay to keep its momentum heading into the playoffs.

“The plan is to play on Sunday,” Rodgers said on Tuesday afternoon. “I’m a believer in momentum and I think it’s important for us to keep that momentum going.”

Rodgers and company will enter Sunday’s game against the Lions as heavy favorites. Whether the Packers win or lose, they’ll get a week off following the game against Detroit.

While the threat of a potential injury exists, Rodgers thinks he and the team are better off playing one final game together before the playoffs kick off.

Is he making the right choice?

