Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Want 1 Guarantee From Packers

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers with his hands in a hand warmer.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on December 09, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly made a sizable offer to Aaron Rodgers, though it’s not all about money to the superstar quarterback.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Rodgers has one main priority with a contract offer from Green Bay: security.

Rodgers reportedly wants a guarantee in the contract that he will be the team’s starting quarterback moving forward. The Packers, of course, drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round last year.

“To me it’s not about the overall yearly averages,” Rapoport said. “… It’s about, from what I understand, security and him knowing that he is the Packers starter going forward, guaranteed contractually.”

Rodgers is rumored to want out of Green Bay.

The Packers, meanwhile, have attempted to make it clear that they want Rodgers to stick around for the long haul.

“We want Aaron to be our quarterback. We’re pretty resolute with that,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told Peter King of NBC Sports. “We want to leave every avenue open for that to happen.”

The Packers have also said that they’ve had no serious trade talks with any team.

Rodgers, 37, has been with Green Bay since 2005.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.