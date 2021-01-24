The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Appeared To Make A Big Mistake Late

Aaron Rodgers throws the ball against the Bucs.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers passes in the third quarter as Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defends during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers would probably like to have that third down decision back…

The Packers trailed the Buccaneers, 31-23, with less than three minutes to play in the fourth quarter. On third down, Rodgers scrambled toward the line of scrimmage and ended up passing the ball into the end zone. However, the pass was batted down.

Green Bay opted to kick a field goal, cutting the Buccaneers’ lead to 31-26 with just more than two minutes remaining (a questionable decision, as well).

However, it appears that Rodgers could have ran the ball in for a touchdown. Social media is convinced that Rodgers could have rushed the ball own his own into the end zone for a score.

The All-Pro quarterback would probably like to have this one back.

It’s possible that Rodgers wouldn’t have made it all the way in, but it sure looked like he had an open running lane.

The Green Bay Packers trail the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-26, with just under two minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

The NFC Championship Game is airing on FOX.


