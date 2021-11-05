Aaron Rodgers Said He Consulted With Joe Rogan For Medical Advice

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines earlier this week when he tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday afternoon, he appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” to share his side to the story.

Rodgers revealed that he’s unvaccinated because he’s allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines.

“I have an allergy to an ingredient that is in the mRNA vaccines. So, on the CDC’s own website it says, ‘should you have an allergy to any of these ingredients you should not get one of the mRNA vaccines.’ So those two were out already,” Rodgers said. “My only other option was the Johnson & Johnson. At this time, in the early spring I had heard of multiple people who had adverse side effects around getting the J&J. No deaths or anything, but just some really difficult times.”

Then, Rodgers revealed that he consulted Joe Rogan to figure out how he should fight off the virus.

“I consulted with a now-good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID-19, and I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and on the phone to me.”

Rodgers said that he’s thankful for people like Rogan for stepping up and using their voice.

"This vaccine is revolutionary however we don't know a whole lot about it. For the media taking shots at me you now know my story so quit lying about me.. personal health decisions in my opinion should be private" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/N1mDwsPYup — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2021

As for Rodgers’ treatment, he revealed that he’s taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C and D, and HCQ. He also mentioned that he feels “incredible.”

If Rodgers truly feels great, he could return to the Packers in time for next Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.