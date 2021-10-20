Aaron Rodgers Says 1 NFL Fan Base Has Meanest Fans

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers embraced the hostility that Chicago Bears fans greeted him with at Soldier Field last Sunday. However, he’s not so sure the best trash talkers are from the Windy City.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the reigning MVP revealed which NFL fan base has the best trash talkers. As of right now, his vote goes to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“There’s some places we’ve been that have some rowdy fans,” Rodgers told reporters. “Philly, I think, might be the best trash talkers.”

Rodgers then recalled the time that an Eagles fan told him to get the splinters out of his backside.

“By the time the 3rd quarter happened, I was impressed he still had it,” Rodgers said. “So I turned and gave him a little wave.”

Unfortunately, the Packers are not scheduled to face the Eagles this season. It would’ve been fun to see how the fans at Lincoln Financial Field welcomed Rodgers after reading these comments.

Rodgers will face another rowdy crowd very soon, however, as Green Bay will take on Kansas City on Nov. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have one of the best home-field advantages in all of sports.

As for this weekend, Rodgers will be at home to face the Washington Football Team.