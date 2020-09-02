The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Aaron Rodgers Says 1 WR Had A Breakout Training Camp

A closeup of Aaron Rodgers.FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 04: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Before the 2020 NFL draft kicked off, analysts and fans alike knew the Green Bay Packers needed to bolster their wide receiver depth.

Everyone expected the team to use its first-round pick on a wide receiver. Instead, the team traded up to draft quarterback Jordan Love.

Green Bay decided not to draft a wide receiver at all, despite this being one of the deepest wide receiver drafts in recent memory. With that in mind, there was added pressure for several Packers wide receivers to take the next step.

According to the latest comments from Aaron Rodgers, it sounds like at least one player is making an impression. Rodgers said third-year wideout Marquez Valdez-Scantling has been impressive so far in training camp.

“He has had some really good practices in a row and started to lay down some really good practice fundamentals he can lean on,” Rodgers said.

Valdez-Scantling had a relatively successful rookie campaign. The former fifth-round pick racked up 38 receptions for 581 yards and two touchdowns in 2018.

That led to plenty of hype for the former NC State and South Florida football star. However, he took a step back in 2019, racking up just 26 receptions for 452 yards and two touchdowns.

After another training camp with Aaron Rodgers, it sounds like Valdez-Scantling could be a wide receiver to watch in 2020.

Davante Adams remains the team’s top target, but other players like MVS need to step up.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.