Aaron Rodgers Says 1 WR Had A Breakout Training Camp

Before the 2020 NFL draft kicked off, analysts and fans alike knew the Green Bay Packers needed to bolster their wide receiver depth.

Everyone expected the team to use its first-round pick on a wide receiver. Instead, the team traded up to draft quarterback Jordan Love.

Green Bay decided not to draft a wide receiver at all, despite this being one of the deepest wide receiver drafts in recent memory. With that in mind, there was added pressure for several Packers wide receivers to take the next step.

According to the latest comments from Aaron Rodgers, it sounds like at least one player is making an impression. Rodgers said third-year wideout Marquez Valdez-Scantling has been impressive so far in training camp.

“He has had some really good practices in a row and started to lay down some really good practice fundamentals he can lean on,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers names Marquez Valdes-Scantling for having breakout training camp: "He has had some really good practices in a row and started to lay down some really good practice fundamentals he can lean on." Mentioned plays made in Sunday scrimmage: "This is the new standard for MVS." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 2, 2020

Valdez-Scantling had a relatively successful rookie campaign. The former fifth-round pick racked up 38 receptions for 581 yards and two touchdowns in 2018.

That led to plenty of hype for the former NC State and South Florida football star. However, he took a step back in 2019, racking up just 26 receptions for 452 yards and two touchdowns.

After another training camp with Aaron Rodgers, it sounds like Valdez-Scantling could be a wide receiver to watch in 2020.

Davante Adams remains the team’s top target, but other players like MVS need to step up.