The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Aaron Rodgers Says Chiefs vs. Packers Will Have Notable Guest

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday afternoon.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Washington Football Team in the game at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

In less than a week, football fans will get to see one of the best games of the season as the Green Bay Packers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will travel to Kansas City for a massive showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. While the Chiefs have struggled this season, they opened as the betting favorite.

Before the game kicks off, Aaron Rodgers revealed there will be a special guest in attendance. During his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said the character Jake from the State Farm commercials will be there.

“Aaron Rodgers via @PatMcAfeeShow said “Jake from @StateFarm” will be in attendance Sunday for the Packers-Chiefs game and will remain neutral with him and Patrick Mahomes playing,” reporter Lily Zhao said. “Did say Kevin Mimms who plays Jake is a Bears fan.”

It seems like Jake won’t be rooting for either Mahomes or Rodgers, who both star alongside Kevin Mimms in the State Farm commercials.

There will be plenty of fans taking sides, though. Packers fans generally travel well, so there should be a sea of green – at least in patches – at the game on Sunday afternoon.

Green Bay and Kansas City kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.