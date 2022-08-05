Aaron Rodgers Says Packers Rookie Keeps Making "Wow" Plays

ASHWAUBENON, WI - JULY 31: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with NFL Network host James Jones during 2021 Training Camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 31, 2021 in Ashwaubenon, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Replacing an elite talent like Davante Adams won't be easy at all, but the Green Bay Packers may have found a potential diamond in the rough in Romeo Doubs.

Earlier this week, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers raved about Doubs' performance in training camp.

Rodgers revealed that Doubs had made a "wow" play almost every single practice.

"Every single day ... there's been at least one kind of 'wow' play for him," Rodgers said. "And that's kind of rare for a young guy like that."

Doubs also believes he's making the most out of his opportunities.

"I feel like my camp is going really good," Doubs said. "But just for myself, I continue to tell myself just focus on what's next throughout the day. I just make sure I try not to get too high or low with myself."

The Packers selected Doubs in the fourth round of this year's draft. In his final season at Nevada, he had 80 catches for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns.

With Christian Watson out for the foreseeable future, Doubs has a chance to be an impact player as early as Week 1.

Only time will tell if Doubs can live up to the hype.