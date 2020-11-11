The Green Bay Packers may be experiencing some struggles defensively, but the offense, led by Aaron Rodgers, has been sublime this year.

Whether you’re talking about raw numbers or analytics, Green Bay’s offensive resume measures up. Rodgers himself is having a resurgent season, passing for 2,253 yards, 24 touchdowns and only two interceptions thus far.

On Wednesday, the star passer heaped praise on Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. The 40-year-old Hackett is in his second season with the Packers and has also been the OC for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars in the past.

Rodgers said that even though Hackett is drawing some looks as a potential head coach elsewhere, he selfishly hopes he sticks around. Unless, of course, Rodgers is the one to leave.

Safe to say Aaron Rodgers loves working with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who’s already getting mentioned for head coaching jobs. “Hope he doesn’t go anywhere,” Rodgers said. “Unless I do.” pic.twitter.com/j5sIZ8z5Dy — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 11, 2020

Settle down, Green Bay fans. Rodgers shouldn’t be going anywhere for now. We fully anticipate he’ll be back with the Pack in 2021.

This weekend, Rodgers and company will face one of Hackett’s former employers, the Jacksonville Jaguars, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.