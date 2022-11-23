Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message About Thumb Injury

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the second half during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a thumb injury since early October. However, the reigning MVP of the league won't use his injury as an excuse.

During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said his thumb injury won't be the scapegoat for Green Bay's struggles this season.

"My thumb is what it is," Rodgers said. "It’s been an issue since the Giants, but it’s not an issue that I’m going to rely on for an excuse or need."

Rodgers continued: "I missed two throws I probably hit 99 out of 100 [times] and people wonder what’s going on. Nothing’s changed week to week. It's not like it got better one week and then got worse the other week.”

Last week, Rodgers completed 24-of-39 pass attempts for 227 yards with two touchdowns in a 27-17 loss to the Titans.

After the game was over, Rodgers told reporters, "I've got to throw the ball better than I did tonight."

Rodgers will try to have a bounce-back game this Sunday night against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.