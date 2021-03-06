Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message Heading Into 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t often open up about his personal life, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback had a lot to say this week during an Instagram Live conversation with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare.

For starters, Rodgers revealed that the next challenge of his life will revolve around fatherhood. This makes sense considering he’s now engaged to actress Shailene Woodley.

“Well, I think the next great challenge will be being a father,” Rodgers said. ” I’m in in the age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own. Maybe not in the immediate future, but it’s definitely something I really look forward to.”

As for his football career, Rodgers admit that he’s using this time off to “recharge” both physically and mentally.

Though this past season didn’t end the way Rodgers wanted it to, the reigning MVP sounds highly motivated for the 2021 season.

“We have to have something inside us that drives us. I think there’s a competitive drive for excellence that every successful person has, and success to me isn’t about money or status. Success is about doing your absolute best and being comfortable looking in the mirror, going to sleep at night knowing you did your absolute best. That’s true success.”

No one knows what the future has in store for Rodgers, but he seems ready for whatever life throws his way.

Before we see Rodgers back on the gridiron, he’ll be a guest host for Jeopardy! starting on April 5. Maybe we’ll learn even more about the former Super Bowl champion then.