Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message With Latest Photo

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he wasn’t thrilled with the Packers’ decision to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I was like, ‘Oh, wow, OK,’ ” Rodgers told Kyle Brandt for the first episode of a Ringer/Spotify podcast. “I love scotch, but I’ve been drinking some sipping tequila lately as well. And once I got that text [that Love was the pick], I went to the pantry, I poured myself about four fingers [of tequila] and I knew it was going to be one of those nights where people start calling.”

While Rodgers wasn’t a fan of the pick, he doesn’t appear to be letting that affect his relationship with Love.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback posted a photo on Instagram, making it clear that he, Love and Tim Boyle are on good terms.

Rodgers, though, understands that the man next to him in the photo will probably replace him one day.

“That’s probably what happens, based on the circumstances around everything,” he told Brandt.

“Just look at the facts: They traded up. They drafted him. I would say they like him. They want to play him.”

Rodgers wants to play into his 40s, so if Love does replace him, he’ll have to finish his career elsewhere.

For now, though, the Packers are simply focused on the 2020 NFL regular season. Green Bay opens its 2020 season on Sept. 13 against Minnesota.