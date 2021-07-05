Aaron Rodgers Sends Cryptic Message About His Offseason

Aaron Rodgers has stayed pretty silent this off-season in the midst of ongoing rumors surrounding his future. There appears to be a big reason why.

In just 24 hours from now, Rodgers will compete at “The Match” alongside Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Golf isn’t what’s dominating the headlines leading up to the event, though. That would be Rodgers’ NFL future.

In a comment to ESPN ahead of Tuesday’s “The Match,” Rodgers shared a cryptic message. He mentioned how “silence” is often associated with “wisdom,” and also mentioned how the “loudest” person isn’t always right.

Take this for what it’s worth.

“Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side,” Rodgers told ESPN. “Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom is silence.”

Silence has probably worked against Aaron Rodgers and his legacy so far this off-season, though. Green Bay fans have grown frustrated with the veteran quarterback.

Rodgers is, so far, a no-show at Packers’ off-season practices. And there’s no indication he will be attending anytime soon. Rodgers remains adamant he wants out of Green Bay.

The Packers are in no rush to move on from the 2020 NFL MVP, though. They clearly believe that by waiting, they’ll be able to persuade Rodgers to return. We’ll have to wait to find out whether or not the strategy pays off.

Green Bay, in the meantime, is moving ahead with second-year quarterback Jordan Love.