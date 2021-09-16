Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message About Packers’ Mindset

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had an embarrassing performance in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. That being said, it’s going to take more than one loss to make the reigning MVP worry about his team’s outlook this season.

Rodgers met with the media on Thursday to discuss the Packers’ upcoming matchup with the Lions. When asked if the team’s panicking about its 0-1 start, he had a very strong response.

“If we’re starting to freak out after one week, we’re in big trouble,” Rodgers told reporters. “We’ve won a lot of games around here, lost a few, but you move on.”

This might not be as iconic as his “R-E-L-A-X” speech from 2014, but it’s very obvious that a flat performance in the season opener isn’t going to affect Rodgers’ mindset moving forward.

“If we’re starting to freak out after one week, we’re in big trouble.” pic.twitter.com/K5Im3uiDIJ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 16, 2021

Superstar wideout Davante Adams isn’t overly concerned about last weekend’s performance either. He believes it was just a “weird game” for the Packers.

“It just got weird, man. It was a weird game,” Adams said, via NFL.com. “We had like 12 plays in the first half. Our defense wasn’t getting off the field and that just wasn’t our best display. We came out really flat and I think that it’ll be a really good wake-up call for us.”

Adams and Rodgers are the two most important players in Green Bay’s locker room. If they’re not worried about a flat performance in Week 1, the rest of the team should remain calm as well.