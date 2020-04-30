Aaron Rodgers Sent A Message With His Latest Instagram Post

On Thursday night, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to send a message with his latest Instagram post.

Before we get to the post, here’s a little context. Over the weekend, the Packers failed to draft a wide receiver in what has been heralded as one of the top wide receivers classes in history.

Green Bay traded up in the first round to select former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. Instead of landing Rodgers another weapon for the pass game, the Packers drafted his potential replacement.

In the week since the draft, NFL pundits and analysts have crushed the Packers for their draft. Rodgers, however, doesn’t seem to be too worried about his future.

The star quarterback put up a photo of himself in the mountains with a familiar phrase as the caption: “relax.”

Check it out.

It doesn’t look like Rodgers is too worried about losing his job to Jordan Love any time soon.

Green Bay finished the 2019 season with a 13-3 record and an appearance in the NFC title game. However, it looks like the Packers are looking to the future after drafting a quarterback in the first round.

Rodgers doesn’t seem too upset about it though. Watch out, rest of the NFL.