How Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee Reportedly Feels About Green Bay

More and more details are beginning to emerge from Aaron Rodgers’ surprise engagement to Shailene Woodley.

Earlier this month, the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback shocked the NFL world when he announced his engagement during his MVP acceptance speech.

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” Rodgers said during his acceptance speech.

While Rodgers has yet to publicly confirm who he’s engaged to, E! News reported that he’s been dating actress Shailene Woodley. Multiple reports have since confirmed that the couple has been together since earlier in 2020 and is very happy together.

Will we see Woodley living longtime in Green Bay, though? According to reports, the Hollywood actress is getting very comfortable with Midwest living.

“They have spent the entire fall together and lived together throughout,” a source told E! News. “She is very supportive of his career and embraced his life in Green Bay. Even though she has her own career and life, she wanted to be there with him.”

Of course, Rodgers’ longterm future in Green Bay isn’t very clear. Rodgers hinted following the 2020 season that he could find himself playing elsewhere, but probably not in 2021. The Packers are expected to bring Rodgers back for at least one more run at a Super Bowl.