Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Reveal What They ‘Fight’ Over

Aaron Rodgers and his fiancee, Shailene Woodley, are becoming more of a public couple.

A few months after the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback shocked the NFL world with his engagement announcement, he and Woodley did a live Q&A on Instagram together.

Among the topics that came up: What the couple “fights” over.

Jokingly, Woodley admitted that she and Rodgers “fight” over who gets to cuddle with their dog the most.

“Hey! Careful. Careful, careful,” Woodley quipped. “Who else gets in fights with their partners about how much they get to cuddle with their dog? Is it just us?”

Rodgres and Woodley were doing a Q&A in honor of the quarterback’s first Jeopardy! show. The Packers star is guest hosting the popular game show for two weeks.

Jeopardy! has yet to announce a new full-time host and Rodgers is very much interested in the position. However, he will not be retiring from football to get it.

“No, I’m not going to [quit football to host Jeopardy!]. I just won MVP. I still have a lot left in the tank. I’m still going to play. I’d love to host Jeopardy! at the same time,” he said. “Jeopardy! films five shows a day, 46 days a year. That’s 230 episodes. And I work for six months out of the year, so the other six months, I would probably have time to film 46 days.”