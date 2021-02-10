Fans Believe A-List Actress Set Up Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly engaged to a Hollywood actress and another A-list performer could be to thank for it.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback announced a surprise engagement during his NFL MVP acceptance speech over the weekend. Reports have confirmed that Rodgers is engaged to actress Shailene Woodley.

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” Rodgers said during his acceptance speech.

Fans believe that another Hollywood actress might be responsible for setting Rodgers and Woodley up.

Rodgers appeared to shout out Jodi Foster during his acceptance speech. As multiple Hollywood media entities have pointed out, Foster and Woodley are in a movie together.

From US:

Rodgers appeared to namedrop the Panic Room actress, although he has yet to confirm whether it was the 58-year-old Oscar winner or someone else with the same name. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Foster could be connected to the quarterback through Woodley, 29. The actresses are costars in the upcoming film The Mauritanian, which comes out later this month. Some have speculated that filming the thriller led to Foster becoming friends with Rodgers thanks to his relationship with the Divergent actress. Other fans questioned if Foster was already pals with Rodgers — she is a well-known Packers fan — before working with Woodley and therefore introduced the couple.

Regardless of who set them up, Rodgers is reportedly very happy.

“He’s acting very happy,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’re very content and peaceful. It’s nice to see.”