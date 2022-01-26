Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Reportedly Avoid 1 Topic

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley shocked the world when they announced their engagement in 2020.

The pair said they had been together for several months before Rodgers popped the question. But they decided to keep their relationship on the down low – which is a stark contract from the approach Rodgers has taken during the 2021 season.

Rodgers and Woodley appear to have a solid foundation for their relationship, but there are a few things they won’t talk about. A recent report suggested the couple “agrees to disagree” on a few topics.

People said that Rodgers and Woodley don’t talk about politics – or at least agree to disagree.

From People:

“They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have,” says the source. “They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them.”

“She is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn’t even tried,” the source adds.

As for Rodgers, he’s made himself much more available to the media than in years past. While that’s been nice to see, he’s also made a few controversial comments about vaccinations and other political topics.

It seems both Rodgers and Woodley have something in common – strong convictions.