Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Take A Trip Amid Packers Drama

We’ve been on Aaron Rodgers watch all year. After losing the NFC Championship Game to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he won the league MVP award, announced a surprise engagement to actress Shailene Woodley, he hosted Jeopardy! for two weeks, and he is now reportedly trying to engineer a move from the Green Bay Packers.

There have been no shortage of Rodgers headlines with all of that going on. The Rodgers/Packers breakup speculation began in earnest with last year’s NFL Draft, when the team took Jordan Love in the first round, but really ramped up ahead of the 2021 Draft with Adam Schefter’s report on Rodgers’ desire to leave the team.

In the weeks since, we’ve rarely gone a day without some tidbit of information about at least one of the sides of the Rodgers/Packers drama. It hasn’t stopped Rodgers from enjoying his offseason.

TMZ spotted Aaron Rodgers and Woodley in Hawaii. The pair landed in Oahu early this week, amid all of the rampant speculation about his future.

“But, it doesn’t seem like the couple took any of that emotional baggage with them … ’cause the two looked happy as hell hoppin’ off the private jet and receiving their fresh leis!” TMZ wrote, of the couple’s getaway. “Rodgers was all smiles … dappin’ up people on the tarmac and handing out hugs.”

This isn’t the first trip the two have been on this offseason. The two were in Canada back in early March, and made their way to Disney World last month.

We’ll see if a trip up to Green Bay to join the team for training camp is on the agenda for this summer. Right now, that is extremely up in the air.

