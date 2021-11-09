Aaron Rodgers Shares An Update On How He’s Feeling

On Tuesday afternoon, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made another appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Last week, Rodgers made an appearance on the show in an attempt to explain why he’s unvaccinated. He took plenty of heat for his comments late last week, but the primary concern here is his overall health.

During his appearance on the show today, Rodgers said he’s “feeling better” and that he’s fortunate to have received the care he did.

“I’m feeling better,” Rodgers said. “I’m feeling really good. I’m definitely fortunate to have the type of care that I’ve been able to have. It’s helped me get through this better.”

As for why Rodgers decided not to receive the vaccine, here’s what he said.

“I have an allergy to an ingredient that is in the mRNA vaccines. So, on the CDC’s own website it says, ‘should you have an allergy to any of these ingredients you should not get one of the mRNA vaccines.’ So those two were out already,” Rodgers said on the show last week.

“My only other option was the Johnson & Johnson,” Rodgers continued. “At this time, in the early spring I had heard of multiple people who had adverse side effects around getting the J&J. No deaths or anything, but just some really difficult times.”

Getting back to the football aspect, Rodgers hopes to be back on the field this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.