Aaron Rodgers Shares His Current Wish For Lambeau Field

Green Bay’s Lambeau Field has been among the NFL stadiums hit hardest by the pandemic.

There are no fans allowed at Lambeau Field moving forward this season. Green Bay has been hit hard by the pandemic and the NFC North franchise has had to adjust.

Green Bay has appeared to deal with some energy issues at home this season. Aaron Rodgers is hoping that changes moving forward.

Rodgers, who’s been with the Packers since 2005, shared his wish for Lambeau Field moving forward.

“I am a big fan of ‘Roll Out the Barrel,’” Rodgers said this week, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I can’t say the sentiment is echoed by every one of our coaches and players, but s–t, I’m one of the old guys, so I enjoy the traditions like that. I hope they do that. I hope they put up the beer races. I hope we can get more than 500 or 600 down the stretch, fanwise.”

We’re going to guess that the Packers will do their best to make Rodgers happy.

Green Bay is 7-3 on the season and scheduled to host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football this week. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.