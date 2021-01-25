Aaron Rodgers Shares Honest Admission About His NFL Future

While the Buccaneers get to celebrate their NFC Championship victory tonight, the Packers are left thinking about what could’ve been this postseason.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers had an incredible run this season, but they came up short when it mattered most. What makes it such a tough loss to swallow is that Green Bay had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. However, the offense wasn’t given the opportunity to even up the score on a crucial fourth down with two minutes remaining.

Following the loss to Tampa Bay at home, Rodgers was asked about his future in Green Bay. Most people assume he’ll be back for the 2021 season, but the future Hall of Famer didn’t sound so sure about that during his postgame press conference.

“A lot of guys futures, they’re uncertain, myself included,” Rodgers told reports after the NFC Championship game.

Aaron Rodgers: “A lot of guys futures, they’re uncertain, myself included.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 25, 2021

Green Bay selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, leading to a ton of speculation about Rodgers’ future with the team.

It would be tough to move on from Rodgers, especially after he had an MVP-caliber season. We’ve seen crazier things happen in the NFL, though.

Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season, but the odds of him playing in Green Bay for the duration of that deal seem slim to none.

That being said, NFL fans should expect to see Rodgers leading the Packers next season.