Aaron Rodgers Shares Honest Thoughts On The MVP Award

Aaron Rodgers has put together an all-time great career, but amazingly has only two MVP awards to show for it. He could win a third this season.

Right now, Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes seem to be the two front-runners for the award. While many players would say they don’t put much thought into winning personal honors, Rodgers admitted today that he does.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said he breaks his goals down to a micro-level of doing the things necessary to play well game-by-game. However, he also doesn’t deny that end-of-season benchmarks like All-Pro selection and winning the MVP do enter his mind.

“You know that if you have the type of performance week-to-week that you want to have, you’re gonna be in the mix for Pro Bowl and All-Pro and the MVP,” Rodgers said. “Anybody who says that stuff is not important to them is just a robot who is probably not someone you or I would want to spend time with. I don’t know why people shy away from sharing their feelings on that.”

We do know that as great as Rodgers is, he still has a little bit of a chip on his shoulder dating all the way back to when he fell in the 2005 NFL Draft. It shouldn’t be that surprising that he approaches individual honors this way.

Ultimately, we’d bet Rodgers would rather win his second Super Bowl ring than his third MVP award this season, but there’s no reason why he can’t have a shot at both.