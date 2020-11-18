Aaron Rodgers Shares Motivation For Viral Touchdown Celebration

We finally have an explanation for Aaron Rodgers’ viral end zone celebration that we saw in Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After scoring a rushing touchdown in the second quarter, Rodgers executed a Lambeau Leap, threw his hands up and proclaimed “I love gold!” to no one in particular. It turns out, the whole sequence was in honor of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and based off the 2002 movie “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”

Rodgers explained what it all means in his regular appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week.

“Our offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who installs the red zone, is obsessed with that movie,” Rodgers said. “One of our mantras is, ‘I love gold!’ We call the red zone the gold zone as an ode to Goldmember.”

Rodgers struck gold three times in Sunday’s 24-20 win, twice through the air and once on the ground. For the season, he has 26 touchdown passes to only three interceptions.

The Packers travel to Indianapolis this weekend to take on a tough Colts team. We’ll see if there are any more “Goldmember” celebrations on deck.

[ Packer Wire ]