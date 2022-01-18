Aaron Rodgers Shares Very Encouraging Toe Injury News

Earlier this season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a toe injury. It didn’t keep him off the field, but it did lead to a ton of speculation.

While on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday afternoon, Rodgers shared an update on his toe injury. With the Divisional Round of the playoffs about to begin, Rodgers revealed that he’s feeling pretty good.

“Look, man, I told you I didn’t have Covid toe and I hurt it during Covid,” Rodgers said. “It was a Covid-time injury but not Covid toe. That’s all that needs to be said. As far as how it’s feeling, it feels really good. There’s still some achiness from time to time, but at this point, I’m as close to 100 percent as I’m going to get for the rest of this season.”

Rodgers added that his toe injury is not an issue and he’s been able to practice with it.

Rodgers’ injury certainly didn’t slow him down this season.

In 16 games this regular season, Rodgers had 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He’s expected to win back-to-back MVPs.

We’ll see if Rodgers can continue his dominant stretch when it matters most, as the Packers will host the 49ers on Saturday night.