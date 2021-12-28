Aaron Rodgers Shares What He’s Hearing About NFL Teams

Aaron Rodgers has made his thoughts known on the COVID-19 pandemic and the league’s handling of the virus a number of times during the 2021 season. On Tuesday, he was back at it on the Pat McAfee Show, espousing his opinions once again.

In the midst of his weekly appearance on the show, Rodgers explained that he doesn’t understand why the league hasn’t been open to treatment options other than the traditional COVID-19 vaccines. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed last month that he took the advice of others, including Joe Rogan, when he tested positive for the virus and utilized non-traditional methods to treat himself.

Apparently, he’s not the only one go that route.

Rodgers claimed on Tuesday that other NFL teams have been using or recommending to players that tested positive for the virus the same non-traditional methods that the Packers quarterback used while he was ill.

“There’s still zero conversation, at least publicly, around treatment options for people that test positive. I do know, behind the scenes, this is 100% true, there are many teams who are using or recommending a lot of the same treatments that I got for their players,” Rodgers said, via ClutchPoints.

Rodgers neglected to name which teams are using non-traditional treatments, so there’s no way to decipher who exactly he was talking about.

The claim wasn’t the only one that the Packers quarterback made during his appearance on the show Tuesday. Rodgers also made a comment about current state of science in America that turned some heads.

“If science can’t be questioned it’s not science anymore, it’s propaganda,” Rodgers said. “That’s the truth. When someone comes out with a scientific study, what do they always say? They say it’s a peer review. What does that mean? It means people in the same field have gone through it, questioned the hypothesis, questioned the research and looked it up to see if this research stands up. That’s what science is all about.”

Earlier this year, when it was discovered that Rodgers had skirted the truth about his vaccination status during a preseason press conference, the Packers quarterback vowed not to talk about the matter further. Yet, here we are, almost two months later and Rodgers is still spouting his controversial opinions to McAfee.

Chances are this won’t be the last time we hear his thoughts on the subject of the global pandemic.