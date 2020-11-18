Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Post-Retirement Job Idea

Several elite NFL quarterbacks are in the twilight of their playing careers, spawning questions about what they will do when they leave the game for good.

Recently, quarterbacks like Tony Romo and Peyton Manning have found success in the entertainment industry. For Romo, that means being the highest-paid game analyst in TV history.

For Manning, that means doing a show for ESPN+ and a series of commercials. Earlier this week, Pat McAfee asked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers what he will do when his playing days are over.

Rodgers made it clear he’s not going into the broadcasting game when he retires from the NFL.

Here’s what he had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“Well, I’ve given a lot to this game. I’ve been playing since I was in eighth grade. I’ve been playing 16 years and I just feel like when I’m done I want to be done. I think it’d be fun to help out an age group that I feel like is real impressionable still, like high school kids. I think being able to volunteer, help, or just help with some quarterback stuff I think would be fun. Just because I love the game so much I don’t want to totally get out of it, but as far as the pro level, I don’t see myself doing anything with it.”

It sounds like Rodgers could see himself doing a Manning-style passing academy when he finally walks away from the game.

One is clear, though, we won’t be hearing from him on Sundays like we do with Tony Romo right now.