Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down Viral Moment From Monday Night’s Win

Green Bay Packers v New Orleans SaintsNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has shot down the speculation he shouted “hard count” to get the Falcons to jump offsides on Monday night. Instead, he yelled a completely normal cadence.

Rodgers sliced the Falcons defense on Monday Night Football. The Packers quarterback threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-16 Green Bay victory. Rodgers was always a step ahead of the Atlanta defense.

One of Rodgers’ most impressive and viral moments of Monday Night Football came in the first quarter. The Packers quarterback drew the Atlanta defense offsides with a hard count in which he appeared to literally shout “hard count!” Rodgers has shot down the speculation that’s actually what he said.

Rodgers said on Tuesday that he actually said “hut go,” and that those saying “hard count” is the dumbest thing he’s ever heard.

“No.. Why would I say ‘Hard Count?’ That’s one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Tuesday.

Take a look at Rodgers’ explanation of the hard count scenario in the video below.

Well, that settles it. As amazing as it would’ve been if Aaron Rodgers actually shouted “hard count,” it appears he just yelled “hut go.”

Either way, it was still impressive the Packers quarterback got the defense to jump offsides with such a simple cadence.

We’re looking forward to seeing what Rodgers is able to do next when he takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 16.


