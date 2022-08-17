Aaron Rodgers Showing Respect To Saints: NFL World Reacts

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hands the ball off during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been clashing with the New Orleans Saints for the past two practices. While things may get intense on the field, there's plenty of respect between the two sides.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Rodgers high-fived every starter on New Orleans' defense after forcing a turnover on downs against him during a two-minute drill.

Packers fans weren't exactly thrilled with Rodgers' behavior during Wednesday's practice.

Saints fans, meanwhile, believe Rodgers wants to join their squad.

Rodgers was linked to the Saints a few times over the past 12 months. At the end of the day, he decided to sign a three-year, $150.8 million extension with the Packers.

Last season, Rodgers struggled mightily against the Saints. He completed 15-of-28 pass attempts for 133 yards with two interceptions. It was his worst performance of the year.

The Packers and Saints will not meet during the 2022 regular season. The two NFC franchises will square off on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET though.