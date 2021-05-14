Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Has Honest Comment About Aaron Rodgers

Most NFL head coaches have a pretty clear understanding as to who their quarterback will be this upcoming season. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t one of them, given the ongoing Aaron Rodgers situation.

Sorry, Green Bay fans. You know that nightmare about Rodgers you’ve been trying to wake up from? It’s real. And it doesn’t look like it’s going to end anytime soon.

Until we hear otherwise, Adam Schefter’s initial report surrounding Rodgers remains the same. The 2020 NFL MVP wants out of Green Bay. LaFleur is still hoping Rodgers eventually has a change of heart.

The Packers head coach told reporters on Friday there’s “nothing new to update” surrounding Rodgers. He went on to say Green Bay wants the veteran quarterback “back in the worst way.”

The reality is Matt LaFleur may have to wait a few more weeks until there’s any potential resolution in regards to the Aaron Rodgers situation. The Packers, in the meantime, are moving forward with Jordan Love and newly-signed Blake Bortles.

Love will eventually get his shot as the Packers’ starting quarterback. You don’t spend a first-round pick on a quarterback without the idea he’ll eventually be your starter. It’s a matter of when, not if.

Bortles, meanwhile, provides some valuable depth at the position. And in the scenario Rodgers doesn’t play this upcoming season, it’d allow LaFleur to possibly start Bortles to begin the season before handing the reins to Love.

LaFleur has plenty of backup scenarios in place. But he’s still holding out hope he won’t have to use them and Rodgers suits up in the green and yellow later this year.

