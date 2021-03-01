The Spun

Why Aaron Rodgers Got A Shoutout During The Golden Globes

Erin Andrews interviews Aaron Rodgers after a game.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers is interviewed by Erin Andrews after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-23 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There was a special shoutout to Aaron Rodgers during the Golden Globes on Sunday evening – yes, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers received a special shoutout from Jodi Foster, who won Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her performance in The Mauritanian.

Foster thanked Rodgers for his support during her acceptance speech on Sunday night.

Why is Jodie Foster thanking Aaron Rodgers?

Well, the Green Bay Packers star thanked Jodie Foster for her support during his NFL MVP acceptance speech earlier in February.

Foster recently explained that she isn’t sure why that happened – she is a major Packers fan, but doesn’t have much of a relationship with Rodgers. Still, she promised to return the favor if she won a Golden Globe.

Some have speculated that Foster might have helped set up Rodgers and his fiancee, Shailene Woodley.

Foster worked with Woodley on The Mauritanian.

“I don’t know if that’s a coincidence … and she’s fantastic,” Foster said. “So we spent a lot of time on ‘The Mauritanian’ together in a little tent with a little air-conditioning spitting at us, talking about our lives, and recipes, and people we hate, and things like that.”

Regardless of the true reason for these special shoutouts, it’s been a good year for Foster and Rodgers.


