Why Aaron Rodgers Got A Shoutout During The Golden Globes

There was a special shoutout to Aaron Rodgers during the Golden Globes on Sunday evening – yes, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers received a special shoutout from Jodi Foster, who won Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her performance in The Mauritanian.

Foster thanked Rodgers for his support during her acceptance speech on Sunday night.

🚨 JODIE FOSTER JUST THANKED AARON RODGERS 🚨 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 1, 2021

Why is Jodie Foster thanking Aaron Rodgers?

Well, the Green Bay Packers star thanked Jodie Foster for her support during his NFL MVP acceptance speech earlier in February.

Foster recently explained that she isn’t sure why that happened – she is a major Packers fan, but doesn’t have much of a relationship with Rodgers. Still, she promised to return the favor if she won a Golden Globe.

Jodie Foster giving Aaron Rodgers a shout out.. pic.twitter.com/N5iMTJLFRv — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) March 1, 2021

Some have speculated that Foster might have helped set up Rodgers and his fiancee, Shailene Woodley.

Foster worked with Woodley on The Mauritanian.

“I don’t know if that’s a coincidence … and she’s fantastic,” Foster said. “So we spent a lot of time on ‘The Mauritanian’ together in a little tent with a little air-conditioning spitting at us, talking about our lives, and recipes, and people we hate, and things like that.”

Regardless of the true reason for these special shoutouts, it’s been a good year for Foster and Rodgers.