Aaron Rodgers Sums Up His Mindset With This Season

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be in the midst of his final season with the Green Bay Packers.

Earlier this offseason, there were rumors he would never play for the Packers again. After restructuring his contract, Green Bay finally welcomed its star quarterback back before the season started.

Now, in what could be his final season, Rodgers seems to be more calm and happy than ever. That’s what former NFL specialist and current host Pat McAfee noticed as well.

McAfee asked Rodgers about his newfound calm.

“I love football and I’m completely invested in the season,” Rodgers said. “…At the end of the day it’s a game and you gotta have fun with it.”

Rodgers and the Packers are once again at the top of the NFC North and look to be a legitimate contender to make it back to the NFC title game for the third-straight time.

At 6-1 on the season, the Packers are tied for the second-best record in the NFL. In just two days, the Packers will face off against the only undefeated team in the league: the Arizona Cardinals.

Before that Thursday night showdown, the Packers received some bad news. Wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard were both placed on the COVID-19 list.

Rodgers and the Packers could face the Cardinals without their two top receiving options.