Aaron Rodgers Sums Up His Relationship With Jordan Love

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in a drill as Jordan Love #10 looks on during Green Bay Packers Training Camp at Lambeau Field on August 20, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Much has been made of the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love ever since the Packers picked the Utah State product in the first round of the 2020 Draft.

It's no secret that Rodgers was not happy with the Packers' decision to bypass help at other offensive positions and draft a potential quarterback of the future.

However, it seems that the pair get along well now from a professional standpoint, and Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday he thinks of Love as a little brother.

“I feel like an older brother watching him do well; I care about the kid a lot,” Rodgers said, via CBS Sports' Zach Jacobson.

Love has only played in nine games and made one start for the Packers in two-plus seasons, but he did come off the bench and perform well after Rodgers exited Sunday night's loss in Philadelphia with a rib issue.

Love completed 6-of-9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in the 40-33 defeat. Rodgers' injury isn't expected to keep him out of the lineup moving forward though, so for now, Love will continue to wait for his chances.