Aaron Rodgers Sums Up His Thoughts On Facing Tom Brady

Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history will square off this weekend, as Aaron Rodgers leads the Packers against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

At this point, there’s not much more Brady can do to strengthen his legacy. He’s undeniably the most accomplished quarterback of all time.

Rodgers, on the other hand, has a lot to gain from another Super Bowl. In order to turn that dream into a reality, he’ll have to take down Brady in the NFC Championship.

On Thursday, the Packers quarterback talked about facing the six-time Super Bowl champion during his press conference. As you’d expect, Rodgers has nothing but respect for Brady.

“I’ve been a fan of his for a long time and enjoyed the few times we got to play,” Rodgers said. “I remember when I heard the news about him coming to the NFC, I thought this was a real possibility. I’m excited about the opportunity to play against him.”

Rodgers had his worst performance of the season against Tampa Bay in October, completing just 45.7 percent of his passes for 160 yards and two interceptions. It was the only time this season that he threw multiple interceptions in a game.

Last week, Rodgers looked sharp against the Los Angeles Rams. He needs to have a similar performance this Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Kickoff for the NFC Championship is at 3:05 p.m. ET on FOX.