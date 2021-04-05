Ever since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocked the Green Bay Packers out of the 2020-21 postseason, Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the organization has been in question.

Rodgers is 37 years old. The Packers are well aware they’ll eventually have to find a replacement franchise quarterback. That could happen sooner than you think.

It’s not like Green Bay isn’t happy with Rodgers’ play. He just won the MVP, after all. But the end is probably near as the two sides look to move on in coming years.

Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Monday that he has no control over his future. It’s yet another cryptic comment from the Packers quarterback.

“Nothing’s really changed,” Rodgers said regarding his current status with the Packers. “My future a lot of it is out of my control. …It is quite uncertain which direction things are going to go. All I can do is play my best.”

A lot of people have been talking about @AaronRodgers12 contract status "Nothing's really changed. My future a lot of it is out of my control… I may have thrown a wrench in some timelines that may have been thought about or desired" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/COXtEmomEk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2021

It seems now more than ever that the 2021 season will be Aaron Rodgers’ final year with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers believe they’ve already found their Rodgers replacement. They selected Utah State alum Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’ll most likely get a crack at being the starter if Rodgers departs, which seems likely at this point.

Green Bay’s relationship with Rodgers, and vice versa, has been awkward for some time now. The veteran quarterback certainly isn’t easing the tension with his latest comments.