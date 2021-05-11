Report: Aaron Rodgers Recruiting Players To Another Destination

Aaron Rodgers has been dominating the headlines ever since ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced that the three-time MVP wanted out of Green Bay. While a trade isn’t imminent at this time, the latest report should have Packers fans somewhat concerned.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Rodgers has been recruiting players to join him elsewhere in the event that he’s traded this offseason.

“We know that Rodgers has talked to several different players about joining him somewhere else,” Rapoport said on NFL Now. “However, of course as we know, the Packers have zero plans whatsoever to trade him.”

Recruiting other players to join him elsewhere is not a great sign for Rodgers’ future in Green Bay. It could be a harsh negotiation tactic, but that would run the risk of him damaging his relationship with the franchise.

From NFL Now: The #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have a complicated relationship. And it could go in any direction right now. pic.twitter.com/nnlAEpjBhI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

Luckily for the fans in Wisconsin, it’s not all bad news for Rodgers and the Packers.

Rapoport also mentioned on NFL Now that Green Bay made a “significant long-term contract extension offer” to Rodgers.

“The Packers have done a lot of different things to try and make Aaron Rodgers happy and make him come back to them. They’ve made a significant long-term contract extension offer. The two sides have been negotiating, so it’s not like they’ve been talking to themselves here.”

Packers fans will want to keep their eyes locked in on this situation until it gets solved.