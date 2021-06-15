Aaron Rodgers Has Telling Admission On His Offseason

Aaron Rodgers has been the topic of conversation this offseason, between his stint on Jeopardy! and his well-documented riff with the Green Bay Packers. Still, the 2020 NFL MVP has found plenty of time to relax with his fiancée, Shailene Woodley in Hawaii.

In an interview promoting “The Match,” alongside Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, and Bryson DeChambeau, Rodgers spoke about his “relaxing” offseason. When sarcastically asked by TNT broadcaster Brian Anderson about his quiet, drama-free spring, the Packers quarterback shared how nice it’s been to do what he wants to do.

“It’s been one of those quiet offseasons you dream about where you can just kind of go through your process on your own, quietly,” Rodgers said. “That’s all you can ask for as an older player in the league and someone who’s been around for a long time. You can just enjoy that time to yourself, just relax and not be bothered, and not have any obligations or anything going on.

“That’s what this offseason has been about. It’s been about really enjoying my time and spending it where I want to spend it and not feeling like I have to go anywhere. Not having any responsibilities, but still being an NFL player at the same time. It’s been great.”

Of course, Rodgers did have one obligation this past week: Packers mandatory minicamp. Amidst the ongoing drama with the organization, the 37-year-old skipped out and could be fined heavily for his absence.

It’s difficult to read too much into Rodgers’ answer given that his response was dripping with sarcasm. The Packers quarterback did seem to intentionally define himself as an “NFL player” which makes it sounds like he’ll back in the league this fall and not headed into retirement.

Until then, Rodgers will likely try to stay out of the spotlight and work on his golf game. He’ll pair up with DeChambeau against Mickelson and Brady for “The Match” on July 6.

