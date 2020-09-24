Aaron Rodgers Has A Telling Comment After Danica Patrick Breakup

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to be truly happy as his team starts the 2020 NFL regular season at 2-0.

That’s cool to see, considering Rodgers had a somewhat rocky offseason. He reportedly broke up with Danica Patrick and saw his team draft a quarterback in the first round.

Speaking with Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk, Rodgers had a telling comment on his mindset following the breakup and offseason drama.

“I have just a new and increased love of life. And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said on Tuesday.

“And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

Rodgers and Patrick dated for more than a year, reportedly buying a $28 million estate in California, though the two called it quits over the summer.

The Packers quarterback appears to be in a great headspace now. He told McAfee and Hawk that he loves appearing on their show.

“This show is, to get sentimental, this show is just another step in that because I love A.J. [Hawk] much. And Pat have so much respect for you and the boys. Like this was such a fun opportunity,” he said. “And now I look forward to this every Tuesday and it’s just another step in the process of, you know, it’s mindfulness and positivity and love and kindness and integrity and just putting it all together. I think for me, it’s made me a lot happier and I, you know, I’m just enjoying football and enjoying life a lot more.”

Green Bay will look to move to 3-0 on the season on Sunday. The Packers are scheduled to take on the Saints on Sunday Night Football.

[New York Post]