Aaron Rodgers Thought Of 1 Person Right After End Zone Throwaway

Aaron Rodgers narrowly avoided joining ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky in ignominy during Sunday’s 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team.

At one point during the game, the Packers were backed up against their own goal line. On an ensuing passing play, Rodgers nearly stepped out of the back of the end zone before releasing the ball and avoiding a safety.

Of course, Orlovsky did not do that back in 2008, when as a member of the winless Detroit Lions, he infamously ran out of the back of the end zone while trying to step away from the pass rush. The Lions wound up going 0-16 that season, with Orlovsky’s play serving as the lowlight.

After Orlovsky tweeted out a still shot of Rodgers’ play accompanied by the caption “what could’ve been,” the three-time league MVP jokingly admitted that he immediately thought of the former Lions signal caller after he threw the ball away.

Thought about you legit right after this throw away @danorlovsky7 😂😂 # https://t.co/YTkCH71Jb5 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) October 25, 2021

Rodgers had a pretty good day as a whole. The Packers quarterback completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns in the decisive win.

Green Bay improved to 6-1 on the season, as the NFC North franchise has won six straight games since losing to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.