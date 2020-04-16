Patrick Mahomes Identifies The Best Throw He’s Ever Seen

Patrick Mahomes has one of the best arms we’ve ever seen in the NFL. He’s inherited the tag of “NFL’s best arm” from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The NFL has been posting a number of awesome old plays on its “NFL Throwback” Twitter account. On Wednesday, it put up a wild Rodgers play against the Chicago Bears from 2014. This was a classic peak Aaron Rodgers play, where he showed incredible pocket awareness, elusiveness, arm strength, and pinpoint accuracy.

From just outside the red zone, Rodgers stepped up in the pocket to elude two Bears defenders. He sidestepped another pair, before delivering an incredible off balance throw to Davante Adams in the end zone, while taking a hit from Lamarr Houston. Adams hauled it in like it was a simple pitch-and-catch, for what could have been a gorgeous touchdown.

The play was called back due to holding by then-rookie center Corey Linsley. Still, it’s an incredible highlight. Patrick Mahomes thinks it is the best throw he’s ever seen.

They need to show the coaches film on this throw! Best throw I think I have ever seen! https://t.co/dYkck61Jj7 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 15, 2020

That touchdown may not have counted, but the Packers torched their arch-rival Bears that day in 2014, 38-17. Rodgers was almost perfect, completing 22-of-28 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns. Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson each went for over 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Rodgers is one of the all-time greats already, and is looking to pad his impressive legacy in his last few years. Mahomes is well on his way, with an MVP and Super Bowl title in his first two years as starter.

We’ve already seen plenty of Rodgers-caliber throws from Mahomes, and in a few years, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a new young star quarterback calling a Mahomes pass “the best he’s ever seen.”