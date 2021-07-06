Aaron Rodgers Denies Tom Brady’s Packers Theory

Tom Brady couldn’t resist another chance to poke fun at Aaron Rodgers ahead of their meeting in “The Match” on Tuesday evening.

Brady and Phil Mickelson will be competing against Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau at the charity golf event in Big Sky later today. To help get ready for the showdown, the four athletes held a friendly Jeopardy! contest.

As one of his answers, Brady poked fun at Rodgers’ ongoing standoff with the Green Bay Packers, saying the three-time MVP “is unhappy with his boss and has no options.”

“That’s projection Tom, I never said I’m unhappy with my boss,” Rodgers responded, cracking a smile ever-so slightly.

The video clip is below.

“He’s unhappy with his boss and has no options.” — Tom Brady talking about Aaron Rodgers#packers #aaronrodgers pic.twitter.com/n1pMERcsZu — Matt Hietpas (@MattyHip) July 6, 2021

Despite reports to the contrary, Rodgers had already denied his rift with the Packers is about general manager Brian Gutekunst or any one person in the organization during an appearance with Kenny Mayne on SportsCenter in late May.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking quarterback Jordan [Love],” Rodgers told Mayne, via ESPN. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

Rodgers did not attend team OTAs or minicamp this offseason. We’ll see if he elects to hold out of training camp when it begins later this month.