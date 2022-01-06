Aaron Rodgers Took A Notable Step On Thursday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played at an MVP level again this season despite dealing with a lingering toe issue down the stretch.

Rodgers has a broken toe which he says he suffered during a quarantine workout the week he missed due to COVID-19. Over the last few weeks, the Packers superstar has not practiced on Thursdays as he tries to build in some rest during game week.

That changed today, as Rodgers practiced on a Thursday for the first time “in a very long time,” as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Rapoport said Rodgers’ practice status today bodes well for his health heading into the postseason.

“That is a good sign for the Packers,” Rapoport said. “I think his toe is feeling better. …The fact that he’s practicing on Thursday, he’s gonna be healthy by the playoffs.”

Rodgers is expected to start and play some meaningful reps on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Considering Green Bay has already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, it’s unlikely he plays the whole game.

The Packers will have a bye in the first round of the NFL Playoffs before hosting a divisional round game the weekend of January 22-23.