Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers’ Future

Even with the draft coming in a few hours, the NFL world is totally focused on the bombshell report that Aaron Rodgers may want out of Green Bay.

Rodgers is reportedly upset about a number of things, including the way the Packers have (or haven’t) built around him and the team’s decision to trade up to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of last year’s draft.

We’ll have to wait and see if this fissure between Rodgers and the organization will close up or continue to crack. In the event that it does, it seems like everyone on social media is making the same joke about the superstar quarterback’s next career move.

Rodgers was a guest host of Jeopardy! for a two-week period this month and loved the gig so much that he’s even expressed interest in doing it full-time. Not surprisingly, there have been plenty of people joking about Rodgers making the move to host right now.

Looks like the future of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay is in Jeopardy. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) April 29, 2021

Writers finally getting to use their Aaron Rodgers jeopardy puns pic.twitter.com/r9uJnhYMLz — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 29, 2021

When it comes to hosting Jeopardy! full-time, Rodgers told The Ringer recently he thinks he could do it and continue to play football.

“I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it,” he said. “They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me, eh—[pauses]—178 days to do Jeopardy! So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job. That’s how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix.”

It would be something to see him try to do that, even if he’s playing football somewhere other than Green Bay in 2021.